US: 'We fit still follow N Korea talk'

Image copyright Reuters/KCNA Image example Picture bin don come out wey show North Korean leader Kim Jong-un dey inspect wetin di state media say na big hydrogen bomb

US fit still follow North Korea talk, according to dia Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

Dis na just hours after North Korea draw ear talk say nuclear war fit happen anytime.

China don dey tell di two countries to talk to demself, but US and Japan wey dey support dem no do like dem ready siddon for table.

As all dis one dey happen, North Korea continue to dey make nuclear missile wey fit hit di United States.

But Mr Sullivan say "last-last, we no fit say we no go ever talk direct."

Im talk dis one for Tokyo, Japan after e meet with im mate for diplomatic matter work.

"If talk-talk no work, we and our join-bodi countries must begin prepare for di worst," na wetin Oga Sullivan add.

Bad belle don dey plenty

Both countries no happy with demself; North Korea dey test nuclear weapons dey go, while US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un dey insult demself dey go.

Image copyright Reuters Image example US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson bin don meet China President Xi Jingping and other top officials on top North Korea matter

Tori be say paper from North Korea dey call Trump "mad dog" wey get bad-bad photo of di US President don dey for streets of South Korea.

Na on 16 October na im North Korea dia Deputy UN Ambassador Kim In Ryong tell one UN General Assembly committee say di situation "don reach touch-and-go point and nuclear war fit break out any moment."

Dat same day, South Korea and the United States begin Navy exercises wey go take one week. Di thing involve 40 ships from di military of di two countries, and North Korea no happy.

Di UN Security Council don agree to increase sanctions on top North Korea over dia nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, since 2006.

Di latest UN sanctions don ban North Korea to export coal, iron ore and seafood.

Dem wan use dis one cut off one- third of di country exports, wey dey reach $3b every year.