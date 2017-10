Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di UK universities fit pursue di students comot by October 20.

Universities for United Kingdom fit pursue more than 100 Nigerian students wey dey go school for di country.

Dis na because Nigerian government don stop to dey pay di scholarship money wey dem bin give di students.

Nigeria High Commission don confirm say e fit reach like 152 students wey di wahala go affect.

Di Commission say because oil money don finish, di government no fit pay di scholarship money again.

UK Telegraph dey report say dis scholarship cancellation fit make di students no go school again. Di universities fit pursue di students comot by October 20.

Some of di students dey owe reach £20,000 school fees and nobody tell di students say dia government don comot hand for dia scholarship.

Image copyright Getty Images

Some of di universities like Leeds, Sussex, Essex don already tell some students wey don almost finish say dem no go fit collect dia certificate and dem no go fit renew dia visa too.

Other schools like Swansea and Sunderland say dem go allow di students wey dey affected to graduate.

Robert Halfon wey be lawmaker say e no good make di universities pursue di students comot instead, make dem help di students.

Halfon say make di universities chook hand inside dia own bursary to take help dis students wey dey affected.

Im still say next time, make di universities dey do by-force insurance agreement before dem give international students admission, especially di ones wey get political wahala for dia countries.

High Commission for Nigeria talk say di government go drop extra money for 87 students.