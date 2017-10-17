Early for dis month, tori agencies like New York Times and di New Yorker carry tori on top people wey talk about sexual harassment wey American film producer Harvey Weinstein do.

BBC Pidgin sef join carry di tori of some of di women women wey talk say di man touch dem and how dem don pursue am comot Oscar board.

Na up to 30 women from Hollywood don talk say Weinstein don try or don do sexual matter to dem as dem dey try to act for film - some of di actress be Angelina Jolie, Kate Beckinsale, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Rose McGowan.

As Hollywood just dey scatter on top all di talk-talk, thousands of women for di world don dey talk dia experience of sexual harassment matter.

Dem dey use di hashtag #MeToo.

Dis one start wen one American actress Alyssa Milano start di trend for twitter.

Di campaign quickly catch fire for internet from Twitter to Facebook and celebs like Lady Gaga and journalists don join mouth inside.

Milano bin say she no wan comot say dem touch her because of her friendship with Weinstein's wife, Georgina Chapman.

Her former actress co-star on TV show "Charmed," Rose McGowan, tweet her own support. McGowan don talk say Weinstein rape her.

As women and some men don dey talk dia tori of sexual harassment on top social media wit di hashtag #MeToo, many people fit dey see say no be only dem di sex matter don affect.

Skip Twitter post by @apbenven Reminder that if a woman didn't post #MeToo, it doesn't mean she wasn't sexually assaulted or harassed. Survivors don't owe you their story. — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) October 16, 2017

Many people also dey talk say dem no know any woman wey dem never harass.

Dis no be di first time wey people dey talk sex matter with "me too". Before-before one black feminist Tarana Burke for America start di talk make other black women talk dia tori.

But just as women dey talk dia tori, na so men start new hashtag "How I Will Change" wey dem dey use to talk as dem go change sexual harassment everyday.