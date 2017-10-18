Image copyright Getty Images

Di Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse wey get di Guinness World Records 2011 as most expensive handbag for di world don dey market.

Na for people wey get mind to come buy am with original price tag of $3.8m for 2010.

Di designer wey create dis purse wey im shape dey like heart na Robert Mouawad and e take dem more than 8,800 hours to create am.

Dey make di handbag from 18 carat gold and e dey covered in 4,356 colorless diamonds, 105 yellow diamonds and 56 pink diamonds wey come make am total of 4,517 diamonds.

Di total weight na 381.92 carat.

Image copyright Getty Images

Mouawad don also get other world records.

Na dem create di most expensive bra for di world wey be $11m Very Sexy Fantasy Bra.

Di bra dey covered with 2,800 diamonds, sapphires and amethysts and weigh 2,200 carats.

Di auction house- Christie's wey wan sell di one-of-a-kind handbag through private sales don begin show am to people for dia gallery wey dey Hong Kong before dem go do tour go Geneva and London next month.