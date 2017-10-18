Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Xi Jinping don dey control things for China since 2012 and tori people sure say dis congress go give am another five years as party leader

Di Communist Party for China don start di biggest political event wey dey happen every five years for di capital Beijing.

Di event na closed-door meeting and over 2,000 delegates dey attend. Na for dis summit dem go chose di people wey go lead them for another five years.

President Xi Jinping, wey also be di party chief, say time don come make di country enter "centre stage", which mean say na dem dey control things.

Im say di way China economy don dey grow steady show say other countries suppose to dey see say China be better choice for business.

Since Mr Xi enter office for 2012, di economy for China dey grow steady. But tori people say government don too dey put hand for everything and arrests of lawyers and activists don increase.

Im also introduce new rules wey go help increase discipline for di party and all di things wey im don do to fight corruption wey don punish over one million people.