Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ksenia Sobchak bin attend di International Cannes Film Festival for 2007.

One Russian TV presenter and big party person, Ksenia Sobchak, don announce say she go run for di presidential elections for 2018 against Vladimir Putin.

But opposition talk say dem think say na film dem dey do to make di election look like say na real one after dem comot main opposition, Alaksey Navalny.

Who be Ksenia Sobchak?

Ksenia Sobchak na 35 year old married woman wey get one eight month old pickin wey dem dey call Platon.

For October 18, she talk say she go become presidential candidate.

She bi oga editor for di magazine L'Officel, she be presenter for TV and she dey write for paper.

According to Forbes, di money wey she dey carry go house every year na $2.1 million.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ksenia Sobchak and one of di opposition leaders, Ilya Yashin for 2012.

But no be wetin dem know am for Russia. Ksenia Sobchak be party girl and dey befriend rich men.

Dem don see am with Chechen businessman Umar Dzhabrailov and uranium seller Alexander Shustorovich.

For 2004, she do reality show wey dem dey call "Dom-2" (Home-2). Di show bin dey for young people to dey talk love, relationships and sex.

Di show don become one of di most popular show for Russia. People wey sabi for social behaviour talk say almost everybodi for Russia know who she be.

Dem bin dey call am di "Russian Paris Hilton". She bi even do show about her life wey she call "Chocolate-coated Blonde". Di show bin dey show am as she dey host party and dey waka naked for salon.

Why she wan enter politics?

For 2011, Ksenia Sobchak join protest against Putin to shout say, "I be Ksenia Sobchak and I get something wey I fit lose."

Sobchak be di pickin of former mayor of St. Petersburg, Anatoly Sobchak, wey be Vladimir Putin oga before.

Rumour bin dey say na Putin be her godfather but she come out to say dat one na lie.

Image copyright Getty Images

But na since di protest for 2011, Ms Sobchak don dey talk politics matter.

She don enter rallies for opposition Alexei Navalny and Garry Kasparov.

Ms Sobchak don leave di life of "Chocolate-coated Blonde" to dey interview politicians and businessmen for di independent television station wey dem dey call "Rain".