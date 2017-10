Image copyright Redford Township Police Department/Facebook Image example Zaydel don already dey serve eight weeks for jail.

Michael Zaydel wey be one American man wey police don dey find for US, surrender imself after police department complete di Facebook challenge wey im set for dem.

Zaydel bin don promise di officers of Redford Township Police Department say if dem fit get 1,000 likes for one post, im no go only surrender but im go also buy doughnuts give dem.

E no even reach one hour before di police officers reach di target of 1,000 likes.

Police bin dey find di 21-years-old Zaydel onto say im dey drink dey drive.

Zaydel don begin serve eight weeks inside jail and im go also pay fine or spend extra four weeks for jail.

One officer, Jennifer Mansfield tell tori people say dia police department dey active well-well for social media and Zaydel go pretend as Champagne Torino to dey find dem trouble for dia page.

Image copyright Redford Township Police Department/Facebook

Officer Mansfield say Zaydel even threaten say im go do anyhow with some small children sweet for Halloween.

She say di challenge spread reach everywhere.

After di police officers reach di target, dem come begin wait to see whether Zaydel go keep to im promise.

Na on Monday evening Zaydel show face for di police station with di snacks wey im promise dem.

Image copyright Redford Township Police Department/Facebook Image example Di doughnuts wey Zaydel carry come di station.

Officer Mansfield talk say her department no dey use Facebook take catch thief but if e fit provide result, dem dey open to am.

She say dem enjoy di challenge well-well and e make dem laugh.