Africa week for pictures: 13-19 October 2017

  • 20 October 2017

Some of di best photos from all over Africa and about Africans dis week.

Sandra Kouadio poses with her hairstyle in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 13, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

For Ivory Coast main city wey beAbidjan, Sandra Kouadio take her time, pose well-well with her latest hairstyle...

Simon Nkendoh poses at his hairdressing saloon as he waits for customers in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 13, 2017 Image copyright Reuters

While Simon Nkendoh dey wait for customer for im salon for di city.

A Congolese fashion model is seen whilst she prepares her makeup backstage ahead of the Kinshasa Fashion Week on October 14, 2017 in Kinshasa. Image copyright AFP

Di next day inside di capital of Democratic Republic Congo, models dey prepare for Kinshasa Fashion Week...

A Congolese fashion model is seen whilst she prepares her makeup backstage ahead of the Kinshasa Fashion Week on October 14, 2017 in Kinshasa. Image copyright AFP

Some make-up artists get to use mobile phone light to take make di models look correct for picture...

A model displays a creation by Congolese fashion designer during the Kinshasa Fashion Week on October 13, 2017 in Kinshasa Image copyright JOHN WESSELS

While dis model later enter di place, dey shakara for one cloth by one Congolese designer.

Traditional Moroccan knights ride in an equestrian show during the Festival of Tbourida, a competition between the Moroccan tribes, in Al-Jadidah, Morocco, 18 October 2017. Tbourida is a traditional exhibition of horsemanship in the Maghreb performed during cultural festivals and to close Maghrebi wedding celebrations. The performance consists of a group of horse riders, all wearing traditional clothes, who charge along a straight path at the same speed so as to form a line, the pickup speed and then at the end of the charge, fire into the sky using old muskets or muzzle-loading rifles Image copyright EPA

On Wednesday, Moroccan knights ride inside one horse-show for el-Jadida city, wey dey south side of Casablanca...

Traditional Moroccan knights fire in an equestrian show during the Festival of Tbourida, a competition between the Moroccan tribes, in Al-Jadidah, Morocco, 18 October 2017. Tbourida is a traditional exhibition of horsemanship in the Maghreb performed during cultural festivals and to close Maghrebi wedding celebrations. The performance consists of a group of horse riders, all wearing traditional clothes, who charge along a straight path at the same speed so as to form a line, the pickup speed and then at the end of the charge, fire into the sky using old muskets or muzzle-loading rifles. Image copyright EPA

Di performance dey get horse riders wey dey charging together at di same speed for one line; then dem go speed for di end, fire enter sky with old-old weapons dem.

A group of colourful Odissi classical dancers from Kolkata, India do their final touch of make-up backstage before taking part on the two day Diwali (Festival of Lights) Hindu festival celebrations at the old Drive-Inn in Durban, on October 14, 2017. The two-day festival attracts over 100,000 visitors. The festival celebrations include, parading of floats, chariots, singing of devotional songs, dances, games, face painting, food stalls of vegetarian food, clothing, display of toys and jewellery. Young people also get the opportunity to showcase their cultural and spiritual talents Image copyright AFP

While on Thursday, classical dancers dey finish dia make-up before dem perform for di celebration of Diwali, wey be di Hindu Festival of Lights, inside one old building for Durban, South Africa.

Dancers perform during the First Ladies of West Africa Conference on child labour, in Abidjan on October 17, 2017. Image copyright AFP

Meanwhile, dis dancers perform on Tuesday for di First Ladies of West Africa conference wey hold to put eye on top campaign against child labour.

Liberian students parade to celebrate International Day of the Girl child in a suburb outside Monrovia, Liberia 18th October 2017 Image copyright EPA

Di next day for Liberia capital wey be Monrovia, pickin carry di message say men and women dey equal on top dia head, as di country wey free US slaves make bin celebrate Day of di Girl Child...

Liberians read from a 'Daily Talk' chalkboard by a roadside in Monrovia, Liberia. 17th October 2017. Liberians who can not afford to buy a newspaper, get information from a public chalkboard and the results of the just ended Presidential and General elections. Image copyright EPA

While di day before, people wey no get money buy newspapers or mobile internet data dey check di presidential election results on top di Daily Talk chalkboard, for one busy junction for di city. Second election go happen next month, after before-before football star George Weah fail to defeat Vice-President Joseph Boakai with big gap.

Cost effective container flats are stacked on top of each other in the Maboneng district of downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 October 2017. There are 100 apartments in the building and 3 retail spaces that use the shipping containers as a base Image copyright EPA

Then back for inside South Africa main city wey be Johannesburg on Monday, people dey waka pass cheap house wey be container wey dem pack top each other for di district of Maboneng.

Graffiti on the wall of a building in the trendy Maboneng district of downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 October 2017. The area has been uplifted over the past five years as a process of re-development of the once downtrodden downtown district that has brought safety, business and more tourists into the area Image copyright EPA

Di area wey many people bin dey carry nose for, don dey become trendy, after new redevelopment programme wey city officials launch.

Dortmund's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring 1:0 during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig in Dortmund, western Germany, on October 14, 2017 Image copyright AFP

On Saturday, Gabonese football striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dey celebrate, after im score di winning goal for German first division club Dortmund during dia home game against RB Leipzig.

Di photos dem come from AFP, EPA, PA and Reuters

