Some of di best photos from all over Africa and about Africans dis week.

For Ivory Coast main city wey beAbidjan, Sandra Kouadio take her time, pose well-well with her latest hairstyle...

While Simon Nkendoh dey wait for customer for im salon for di city.

Di next day inside di capital of Democratic Republic Congo, models dey prepare for Kinshasa Fashion Week...

Some make-up artists get to use mobile phone light to take make di models look correct for picture...

While dis model later enter di place, dey shakara for one cloth by one Congolese designer.

On Wednesday, Moroccan knights ride inside one horse-show for el-Jadida city, wey dey south side of Casablanca...

Di performance dey get horse riders wey dey charging together at di same speed for one line; then dem go speed for di end, fire enter sky with old-old weapons dem.

While on Thursday, classical dancers dey finish dia make-up before dem perform for di celebration of Diwali, wey be di Hindu Festival of Lights, inside one old building for Durban, South Africa.

Meanwhile, dis dancers perform on Tuesday for di First Ladies of West Africa conference wey hold to put eye on top campaign against child labour.

Di next day for Liberia capital wey be Monrovia, pickin carry di message say men and women dey equal on top dia head, as di country wey free US slaves make bin celebrate Day of di Girl Child...

While di day before, people wey no get money buy newspapers or mobile internet data dey check di presidential election results on top di Daily Talk chalkboard, for one busy junction for di city. Second election go happen next month, after before-before football star George Weah fail to defeat Vice-President Joseph Boakai with big gap.

Then back for inside South Africa main city wey be Johannesburg on Monday, people dey waka pass cheap house wey be container wey dem pack top each other for di district of Maboneng.

Di area wey many people bin dey carry nose for, don dey become trendy, after new redevelopment programme wey city officials launch.

On Saturday, Gabonese football striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dey celebrate, after im score di winning goal for German first division club Dortmund during dia home game against RB Leipzig.

