Image copyright Robin Marchant/Getty Images Image example Lupita Nyong'o say she blame herself when e happen to her and she feel say she dey alone

Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o na di latest celebrity for Hollywood to point finger give Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein say im sexually harass her.

Di actress wey win award for how she act ''12 Years a Slave'' write her experience for inside di New York Times.

Harvey Weinstein na top producer for Hollywood wey dey suffer disgrace now because of plenty allegations of rape and sexual assault on top im head.

Di man say im dey innocent.

For inside di tori wey she write, she talk how she take meet Weinstein after one event, when she still be student for Yale School of Drama for 2011.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some of Mr Weinstein colleague wey get idea about im character don talk now say dey wish say dem no keep quiet

Weinstein invite her go im house to come watch one movie for im private residence for Connecticut, wey no too far from her campus. She say after dem chop lunch together with im children, Weinstein invite her go bedroom and na for dia im come ask her if she want make im massage her, rub her bodi.

"I first think say im dey joke, but na lie," na wetin she talk.

After dat day, when some time don pass and she don meet am again with some of her male friends , think say wetin happen no too bad, na im Mr Weinstein try another one.

Dis time, im invite her come eat lunch again, and dis time, e no even waste time to talk im mind.

According to herm di man say: ''make we go straight to di matter. I get private room upstairs where we fit go eat di rest of our food.''

Nyong'o say as she dey shock, im tell her say if she wan be actress she go need to dey do this kind things; im also tell her say im don date different actresses and she herself fit see how dem dey prosper dey go.

Di actress tell am say she no fit, and im tell her say okay by- bye, "I no know about your career but you go dey fine.''

Dat one happen for 2011.

Nyong'o say after she win award for '12 Years a Slave'' by 2014 na im she get offer to work with Weinstein company for inside one of dia films but she refuse and she promise herself say she no go ever work with di man.

She say wetin she want now na how women go fight di shame wey dem dey go through wey dey make dem keep quiet, still allow dis kain bad thing to dey continue.

Nyong'o add say she wish say she know say women dey di business wey she for fit talk to dat time, but di plenty women wey don come out dey talk, don give her di strength too to go back to her past to talk her own experience.

Di star na di latest of more than 40 women now wey don come out talk say Harvey Weinstein sexually harass dem.