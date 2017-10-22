US: Trump go allow dem release JFK files

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di person wey dem bin arrest as di killer don deny everything, say im be person wey dem just decide to blame.

US President Donald Trump don talk say e go allow authorities make dem release di full tori about di kill-kill of former president John F. Kennedy.

Di presidents ay e go allow di plenty-plenty files to come out, after im don get more information on top di matter.

Na di US National Archives suppose release am for 26 October, but US law na say di president still get right to block am.

One gun-man shoot President Kennedy, kill am on November 22, 1963 for Dallas, Texas.

Image copyright Twitter/@realDonaldTrump Image example "Based on di information wey I go get, I go allow, as President, make dem open di JFK files wey dem don lock since."

US lawmakers bin agree for 1992 say make dem release di documents for dis JFK case after 25 years unless say di president think say e go cause palava for di country.

Di case get 3,000 documents wey dem never release before, and more than 30,000 documents wey dem don release; dis ones bin still get some things wey dem comot for inside.

Na from 20 January 1961 till November 22, 1963 when dem kill am na im John F. Kennedy bin dey as President.