Catalan President Carles Puigdemont say Catalonia no go accept Madrid plan to put di region under direct rule

Catalan authorities don block ear, say dem no go answer di order wey Spanish government give dem, if Madrid try to use power to control di region.

Na di alk-talk person on top Foreign affairs matter for Catalan tell di BBC say di main government dey act against wetin di people want.

Spain Prime Minster wey be Mariano Rajoy don dey waka go front with plan wey dey ground to comot Catalan dem government and block some of di freedom wey dia parliament get.

Na Thursday 26 na im di Catalan parliament go meet, to decide how dem go take answer.

According to Bethany Bell, di BBC tori person wey dey Barcelona, Catalan fit decide say dem go do official declaration of Independence.

Spanish Prime Minister talk say dem go do direct rule over Catalan; and e remain for Spanish lawmakers make dem decide how to do am

Wetin make di matter reach like dis?

Di government for Catalonia, wey dia President na Carles Puigdemont, don say dem no go comot di independence wey dem dey pursue, after many people vote to comot Spain early dis month.

Dis vote happen with plenty fight-fight, even though Spain don say di votin dey illegal.

For Saturday, Mr Rajoy say im go start di process for Article 155 for constitution, wey go allow Spain dey directly rule any of di regions, in caase palava start for di regions dem.

But di Catalans say dem no go gree for all dis plan.

Mr Romeva talk for BBC Radio 4 Today programme say: "how di European Union go take live with di situation (if e happen)? How di EU democracy go fit survive and how dem go fit stay credible if dem allow something like dis make e happen?"

"Because wetin I fit tell you be say di people and institutions for Catalonia no go let am happen," na how e end di matter.