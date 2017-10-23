Dubai: No charges for UK man wey touch man

Image copyright DETAINED IN DUBAI Image example Jamie Harron bin argue for court say e bin dey try to stop im drink to pour for ground

Dubai dem government don drop di case wey bin dey against one Scotland man.

Na di ruler of di Emirate of Dubai comot Jamie Harron from hot water, after dem accuse am say e do public indecency.

Di 27-year-old don already receive sentence to go stay jail for three months; dem say im touch di hip of another man for bar.

Di group wey bin dey represent am for court, Detained in Dubai, talk say Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum don clear am.

Dem say Mr Harron don collect im passport back, and e dey free to comot Dubai.

Mr Harron mama, Patricia refuse make dem interview am but she tell BBC Scotland say di family dey really happy about di tori.

Dem bin accuse Mr Harron say im bin drink too much, come make move wey di businessman wey make di complain see say bin dey rude.

Di talk-talk person for di Detained in Dubai group Radha Stirling say dem dey thank di Sheikh for wetin im do, even as dem find out say di allegation na lie.

Ms Stirling come talk say Mr Harron dey think whether e wan carry di businessman and im employers go court.