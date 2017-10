Dubai: If you park to pray, you go pay fine

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Police for Dubai say e better make drivers park for safe place if dem wan pray

Wetin dey enter your head when you see person dey pray for side of main road? Well, senior police ogas for Dubai don draw ear give drivers make dem no dey park for road to dey pray.

Dis na after reports land say two people die for accident wey happen for inside one busy road - na im make one senior police oga come out to warn people.

Di accident bin happen on October 21 when one car jam eight people wey bin dey pray for side of road after tyre burst.

To add to those wey die, na so three others wound seriously.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui talk say any person wey dem catch for road dey pray, go pay $136 as fine.

Im talk say, mosque dey, petrol station dey, instead of to dey use road dey put yourself for danger, make people just use dis places to pray.

"E dey very very wrong make person park for road to pray, most especially for highway."

Another senior oga enter Twitter to talk im own say, to dey pray for road no be better thing, except you wan go see your maker.