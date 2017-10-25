Image copyright WANG ZHAO Image example China don announce di seven-man senior leader team

China don announce di new senior leader committee wey go rule for di next five years.

But for dis list, dem no mention di next-in-line wey go take over from President Xi Jinping for 2022, wey make people dey believe say Mr Xi power don increase as im no get any competition.

Some dey wonder how long Mr Xi go rule China.

Di seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, wey be di people wey get power pass for China, get five new additions. Dem be:

Prime Minister Li Keqiang (62), di only committee member wey dem no change.

Vice Prime Minister Wang Yang (62),

Han Zheng (63) wey go dey in charge of di Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Li Zhansu (67) wey go dey in charge of anti-corruption.

Zhao Leji (60)



As things be, e dey normal for China during di last term of di leader, to choose one or more people wey for di Standing Committee fit take over from am.

Dis way everybody go know who go be di next leader in five years time.

Tori be say Mr Xi don promote im godsons Chen Miner and Guangdong party secretary Hu Chunhua.

But di men wey dem come announce as di new senior leaders all don pass 60 years and dem go retire for di end of 2022, after dia term don finish.

Since no young person dey dis power group, e no dey clear who go take over from Mr Xi or whether im go do third term.

President Xi Jinping

China and Africa

President Xi Jingping don make am clear say, im wan make China dey dominate for world.

Dis na sweet opportunity for China because di US under President Donald Trump wan focus on America first.

China dey invest e money all over di world including for countries wey dey Europe and America from banking to football.

Since 2009, China don become di number 1 country Africa dey trade with, for deals wey don reach as much as $200bn.

For almost every corner of Africa, something go dey wey China get eye for, whether na solid minerals, investment, telecommunications, transportation etc.

Just dis year, China open dia first military base abroad for Djibouti wey go do peacekeeping work for di region.

Tear rubber China military base for Djibouti, Horn of Africa

Di relationship between China and Africa no dey happy Europe and America because dem be serious competition to western companies wey dey operate inside Africa.

Another reason be say, China charity money wey dem dey give African countries no dey get any condition, unlike western countries wey go want reform in return for aid money.

Others dey say for dis relationship, na China dey enjoy pass, no be Africa.