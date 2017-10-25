Image copyright FAYEZ NURELDINE Image example Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman na young person wey get mind to change Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman don promise say Saudi Arabia go change to moderate lslam country and e go welcome other religions come di country.

Dis na u-turn for country wey don spread lslam pass for world but na part of di change wey Saudi dey do to move away from oil business to make di place good for investors.

Di Saudi big man talk dis one just hours after im announce di launch for one megacity project wey go dey along di Red Sea.

Di $500bn project, wey dem dey call NEOM, go get separate law from di rest of di country.

Di megacity get plan to use energy wey clean to power di place and dem go use new technology like drones everywhere for dia.

Image copyright MARWAN NAAMANI Image example Saudi Arabia dey try move away from oil small by small

''We wan dey live normal life. Life wey religion go mean say we go welcome everybody, because na our true-true tradition be dis, tradition wey dey generous'', Prince Mohammed talk for meeting for Riyadh wey full with international investors.

''Seventy percent of Saudi people never reach di age of 30 and e no go make sense say for di next 30 years for dis life, we go dey face bad bad things.'' im add.

''We go soon end radical lslam''.

Prince Mohammed say im wan make di country comot di kind strong mind e don get since 1979, when political lslam begin dey grow for Saudi Arabia.

Before 1979, Saudi Arabia dey bring plenty change wey include to dey allow people watch television and school for girls.

But dis progress stop after di Al-Sheikh family, wey dey in charge of religion for Saudi Arabia, apply brake to di changes.

Image copyright Lintao Zhang Image example Saudi Arabia King Salman don give im son plenty power

Dis talk wey Prince Mohammed drop for ground na di most direct attack person for Saudi Arabia go fire on top di head of di religious strongmen, wey dey control all areas of life for di country.

''We go return back to di way we dey do before-before...to country wey dey practice moderate lslam, wey dey welcome other religions, traditions and people for all over di world", im talk.

International rights groups never stop to dey condemn di Saudi government.

Amnesty International wey dey monitor things for there, talk say government arrest 20 activists last month, wey include two Imams wey popular and dem no mention wetin dem do.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Women go begin drive for Saudi Arabia from next year

But since dem promote di young prince from deputy crown prince to crown prince for June dis year, im don dey push for reform.

Some people dey say na im be di person behind King Salman decision last month to allow women dey drive motor.

Prince Mohammed don talk say im no like as crude oil alone dey bring money come Saudi Arabia, so im get plans to bring different investments enter di country.