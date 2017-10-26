Image copyright MOthershipSG Image example Singapore passport get power pass America own now

Di tiny country of Singapore na im get di most powerful passport for di world.

Di Passport Index wey be online tool na im bring out dis result.

Dem dey rank passport for di world wey dey easy to travel with and na one company-Arton Capital develop am.

Dis index dey arrange from first to last position, di number of countries wey passport owners fit enter either visa-free or get visa wen dem land.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example One airport worker for di departure hall of Changi Airport Terminal for Singapore.

Singapore enter top for di list after di recent decision wen Paraguay take to remove visa requirements for people wey carry Singapore passport, dis one come make dem to fit visit 159 countries without stress.

According to Arton Capital, since President Trump enter office, countries no dey too welcome Americans again. Di result bring bad news for American passport holders.

Recently, Turkey and di Central African Republic stop di visa-free status wey dem been give America.

Dis one come make United State of America get only 154 countries wey dem fit travel to.

Afghanistan dey bottom of di list, dem go fit travel to 22 countries, follow by Pakistan wey go fit visit 26 countries, and Iraq wey na only 26 countries dey fit enter.

Di new top 10 passport power ranking:

1. Singapore

2. Germany

3. Sweden, South Korea

4. Denmark, Finland, Italy, France, Spain, Norway, Japan, United Kingdom

5. Luxemburg, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Portugal

6. Malaysia, Ireland, Canada, United States of America

7. Australia, Greece, New Zealand

8. Malta, Czech Republic, Iceland

9. Hungary

10. Slovenia, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia