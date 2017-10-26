Image copyright Twitter: FirstCatofNZ Image example Plenty people heart don melt for New Zealand's 'First Cat' Paddles

People wey love cat go happy say New Zealand's new prime minister like animal too.

Dis na Paddles, di pet wey New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern get. She go be di "First Cat" for di country.

Ms Ardern na di youngest leader ever for di country and na she dey run New Zealand's Labour Party.

Ms Ardern na oga for politics wey come like animal too

Di cat, Paddles, don launch her own Twitter account for 21 October with di account @FirstCatofNZ.

Although we never know di person wey dey arrange di account but people don already open hand welcome di cat, plus including people wey dey like animals dem.

"Paddles na First Cat and Clarke Gayford na First Man." Dis na wetin one Twitter user put. Gayford na Ms Ardem partner.

"Me personally, I welcome our cat oga dem." Another person use am reply Paddle first tweet.

"I love dis foto! No wonder your mama win," Na Amanda Hunt tweet dis one.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @FirstCatofNZ Me before becoming First Cat. Life was so easy. It was the campaign of my life and I am honoured to serve both people and puss. pic.twitter.com/dwf5hDVT5J — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 22, 2017

Ms Ardern don tell tori people for her country say she no know who do di account, but she dey enjoy di tweets.