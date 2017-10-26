New Zealand: New Prime Minister don launch 'First Cat'
People wey love cat go happy say New Zealand's new prime minister like animal too.
Dis na Paddles, di pet wey New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern get. She go be di "First Cat" for di country.
Ms Ardern na di youngest leader ever for di country and na she dey run New Zealand's Labour Party.
Di cat, Paddles, don launch her own Twitter account for 21 October with di account @FirstCatofNZ.
Although we never know di person wey dey arrange di account but people don already open hand welcome di cat, plus including people wey dey like animals dem.
"Paddles na First Cat and Clarke Gayford na First Man." Dis na wetin one Twitter user put. Gayford na Ms Ardem partner.
"Me personally, I welcome our cat oga dem." Another person use am reply Paddle first tweet.
"I love dis foto! No wonder your mama win," Na Amanda Hunt tweet dis one.
Ms Ardern don tell tori people for her country say she no know who do di account, but she dey enjoy di tweets.