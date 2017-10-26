Image copyright lorenjavier/Getty Images Image example Robert Guillaume; di man wey act as Rafiki for di film Lion King don die

US actor Robert Guillaume wey don win big award like di Emmy for America don die at 89 years old.

Na im wife Donna Brown Guillaume tell tori people for Associated Press say e die as im dey struggle with prostate cancer.

Plenty people bin remember am for one drama wey im do; di name na 'Benson,' from 1977 to 1979.

But for some young people, dem for don hear Mr Guillaume voice inside film - Di Lion King.

Lion King na film wey American company Disney do for 1994.

Dem even add part two and three inside.

Mr Guillaume play di role of di monkey wey get sense - Rafiki.

For di film, e do like prophet plus witch doctor join as e go dey tell di lion all di things wey im suppose do to rule im kingdom well-well.

Na on top dis Rafiki part wey im act na im Mr Guillaume win Grammy award.

Another thing be say im be di first African American to sing as Phantom, for Phantom of di Opera.