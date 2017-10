Image copyright AFP Image example Catalan president Carles Puigdemont

Spain Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy don ask senators to stamp am for paper say make Madrid take direct rule over Catalonia, as di region dey say dem want independence.

Im say im wan comot Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, im vice-president and all regional ministers.

As Mr Rajoy dey talk dis one, dem clap for am inside di senate, where im Partido Popular plenty pass.

Early dis month, Catalonia bin do one vote wey some people no gree with.

Spain PM Mariano Rajoy

Mr Rajoy say im dey ask for dis emergency measures because im no get choice and say "law, democracy and stability" na wetin dem need for Catalonia.

Im accuse di Catalan government say dem dey divide families and society. Im say many people don already suffer too much, and say di way things dey there dey make business people comot for di region.

Article 155 of di Spanish constitution give di government power to do "everything wey dey necessary" for any region in case of wahala.

E go make Madrid to take control of Catalonia money, police and public media.

Di Senate go likely say yes to dis one, wey fit make Catalan parliament to say dem want independence one-time.

But di two sides go continue to dey talk di mata until Sunday.

Wetin dem dey talk for Catalan parliament?

On Thursday di Catalan parliament begin to discuss di independence dem wan declare.

Dis one na after Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont no talk how things wan be, come tell parliament make dem decide.

Mr Puigdemont sign di declaration of independence after dem do one election for 1 October, but im hold imself to sharp-sharp say make dem go get dia own country, come say make dem follow Spain government talk.