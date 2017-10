Image copyright EVN Image example Mr Puigdemont dey talk for TV for where people no sabi

Former Catalania leader Carles Puigdemont say im go continue to ''work to build country wey dey free''.

Spain sack Puigdemont on Friday after Catalan parliament declare independence.

Im say make people do ''democratic opposition '' against direct rule wey Spain government don put for Catalonia.

Di interior ministry for Spain don already take over Catalan police after dem fire senior Catalan police officers.

Image copyright AFP Image example Mr Rajoy dey talk wetin dem wan do over Cataloni mata

For Friday, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy sack do whole Catalonia government, wey include di parliament, di leaders and even di oga of police.

Im don give di job of who go dey manage di region to im deputy, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria.

Nobody know where Puigdemont bin dey when im do di talk from inside television, but im say Friday na day of ''democracy and civic sensibility''.

Di former Catalan leader explain say wetin im parliament do na to fulfill di wish of di people wey vote for independence.