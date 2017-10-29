Image copyright Mary Turner/Getty Images Image example Menses no be wetin people dey talk for open for many part of di world

One bar for Israel don come up with new way to show support to women wey dey see dia period, 25% discount on top drinks.

Na two women for Jaffa dey behind di idea - Moran Barir and Dana Etgar of Anna Lou Lou bar and dem call di strategy 'bloody hour'.

Dem say di gift na based on trust and no need for forensic evidence to see if person dey lie.

For Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, any woman wey dey period, all she need do na come, talk say she dey see her period and dem go give her 25% discount on everything she order.

Bloody hour according to Anna Lou Lou owners na in recognition say women wey dey see dia menses deserve favour, since women dey see 'period' 25% of dia whole lives.

Dem tell newspaper for Israel Haaretz say ''di idea na to give discount, attention and gift to person, to talk say we see you, we know di kind special condition wey you dey now, and because of dat we wan do you favour.''

Aside from di fact say dis na gift to women wey dey see dia period, Bairr and Etgar wan make dis strategy be opportunity to also talk about issues wey concern women and dia menstruation as e dey very important. Dey also want make e no be embarrassing subject and make di men also participate for di conversation.