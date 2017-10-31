Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kevin Spacey say na drink fit cause am

Netflix don cancel House of Cards, one day after di lead actor, Kevin Spacey carry accusation say e sexually harass one small boy.

Di online pay-as-you-watch company talk say di allegation wey actor Anthony Rapp drop dey pain dem for chest.

For interview with online tori people Buzzfeed, Rapp talk say Spacey bin try tempt am for party for 1986. Na 14 years old di actor bin be dat time.

Spacey talk say e dey pass shocked to hear di tori but talk say im no remember wetin happen.

For House of Cards, Kevin Spacey dey act as wicked American politician Frank Underwood. Di drama don carry many praises and dem dey shoot di season six.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Anthony Rapp talk say Spacey put am for bed, climb on top of am and try sleep with am when e dey 14

Kevin Spacey talk say he owe Anthony Rapp big apology for wetin e talk say fit be "big taboo behaviour wey happen because im drink".

Spacey also talk say im don dey live now as "a gay man" but people no like di time wey di Oscar winner choose to come out to talk dat one.

Skip Twitter post by @AshleeMPreston I'm not interested in Kevin Spacey being gay. I'm curious as to why we're conflating sexuality w/ the molestation of a minor. Stay on topic — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) October 30, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @cxurtnehhh So Kevin Spacey got accused of making sexual advances to a 14 year old boy...then responds by saying he has decided to "choose" to be gay... — SPOOKYᴄᴏᴜʀᴛɴᴇʏ💰 (@cxurtnehhh) October 31, 2017

People wey dey fight for di rights of gay, say to dey come out now wey sexual harassment matter don land for im head no dey good for di Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender (LGBT) community.

As Netflix dey talk say e go be dia last season, many reports say di producers don plan to end di series tey-tey, even before all dis wahala start.