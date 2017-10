Image copyright Getty Images Image example Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont say im go accept di result of fresh elections wey go happen for December

Former regional president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, don talk say no be political asylum carry am go Belgium.

Puidgemont show for press conference for Belgium capital Brussels with some of im former colleagues for government just one week after dem declare independence from Spain.

Di central government for Spain don begin run things for Catalonia after dem use one special law for di constitution, wey dem dey call Article 155, take comot di regional government.

Di former Catalonia regional government vex Spain after dem organise independence referendum wey court say dey illegal.

Mr Puigdemont say no be like im dey try dodge justice as im go Belgium, but im wan get freedom to dey talk im mind.

Spain Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy don collect Catalonia power

Spain constitutional court don suspend di declaration of independence wey Puigdemont announce for Friday.

Mr Puigdemont add say im go go along with di result of di quick-quick Catalonia elections wey Spain central government don declare for 21 December.

''Government go promise say dem go respect di result of di elections if lawmakers wey wan independence win pass for parliament?'' Mr Puigdemont ask reporters.

Spain government don say dem go accept di result anyhow-anyhow.

E no too clear how long di former Catalan leader wan stay for Belgium but im say im go return back to Spain if di government go promise say no wahala go dey for am.

Carles Puigdemont and im former cabinet members for di press conference on 31 October

Puigdemont add say plans wey Spain chief prosecutor get to charge im and some cabinet members for offence wey dey carry up to 30 years for prison, na sign of di kind mind authorities get for am.

Di Spain palava begin wen di Catalan government organise independence referendum, after di Constitutional Court don declare say na illegal something.

Di Catalan government say 43% of people vote for di referendum and na 90% of dem say YES for independence.

Plenty people no show for di referendum because of court judgment.

Catalonia na one of di richest regions for Spain wey dey enjoy plenty freedom from Spain government.

But many Catalans feel dem dey give Spain central government too much money and di thing dem dey receive in return no balance.