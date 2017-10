Wetin for be one kain bad news for Hollywood on Tuesday night turn to joke as Popular TV host Wendy Williams faint just before her Halloween special live show go end.

Wendy Williams wey dress like Statue of Liberty, bin dey talk for stage when she begin shake and stagger go back before she fall for ground.

After one long commercial break, di episode return to show di audience dey clap well well, before di show go another break again.

'Dat no be joke. I sweat inside di dress I wear sotey I come faint. I be champ, and I don come back,' Wendy talk few minutes later when she return to di show.