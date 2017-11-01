Image copyright Sony Image example Aibo go fit remember person face

After world people carry rumour say Sony di Japanese company dey bring robot pet dog enter market, di dog don show.

Dem dey call di dog AIBO.

Di company first do di dog for 1999 and dem say dis new robot fit get connect wit di people wey go sweet dem for body like say na real dog.

Dem say di dog fit learn new things wey dey make di people wey buy to happy well-well.

E even get eye wey fit remember person face and to know di area wey dem put am.

Di technology

For inside di dog, dem put some kain computer things plus WiFi; speaker sef join inside.

All dis one join for wetin dem dey call AI - Artificial Intelligence.

If you charge di battery, di dog fit last reach two hours.

Di new Aibo dey available for pre-order for Japan from 1 November 2017 and e go enter market from 11 January 2018.

Sony never talk if dem go allow other country dem to get di dog but di robot cost like $1,700 and person go still pay money every month to enjoy everything wey dey inside.