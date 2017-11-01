Image copyright Social Media Image example From L to R: Alejandro Damián, Pagnucco Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferrucci

Five friends from Argentina dey among those wey die for di truck attack for New York on Tuesday.

Argentina foreign ministry don confirm say five of dia citizen die for di truck attack wey kill eight and injure eleven on top bicycle lane for Lower Manhattan, New York.

Di five people na part of nine friend wey dey New York to celebrate 30 years when dem don graduate from Polytechnic college for di central city of Rosario, according to Argentina talk-talk people.

One of di men wey die, steel company owner Ariel Erlij, na im put money down for im friends to travel, La Nación newspaper been report (for Spanish).

Di men names na Hernán Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damián Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferrucci.

Another of dia friend, Martín Ludovico Marro, dey hospital for treatment. Na three days Rosario city for Argentina, go take mourn dem.

Belgium media say one 31-year old mother from Staden wey get two pickin, dey among those wey die, but di husband don talk say make dem no release her name to public.

Dem never know di names of two other victims.