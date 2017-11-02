Image copyright PA Image example Gavin Williamson

Gavin Williamson don enter office as di new UK defence secretary after Sir Michael Fallon resign.

Sir Michael, bin resign on Wednesday because of wetin im do before-before, as one woman claim say im touch her for knee.

As im dey resign, Sir Michael say di way im behave, no reach di level wey dey required.

BBC assistant political editor Norman Smith say di decision by di Prime Minster, Theresa May to make Mr Williamson defence secretary come as surprise to many people.

Dis Mr Williamson wey dey enter, don dey Parliament since 2010, dey represent South Staffordshire. Im be Chief Whip for Parliament.

When dem ask am if im go talk sorry, Sir Michael say: "Time don reach for all of us to look eye for wetin we do before-before, things go always dey wey you go regret, wey you go wish say you for do another way."