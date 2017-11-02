New York attack: Donald Trump want death penalty for suspect
US President Donald Trump don talk again, say im want death penalty for di suspect of di New York truck attack.
President Trump bin don talk before say make dem send di suspect for di attack, Sayfullo Saipov go Guantanamo Bay, but im change mind, say "dat process too dey take long time".
Di main suspect for di New York truck attack wey kill eight people on Tuesday bin don tell investigators say im don dey plan di attack like one year.
Saifullo Saipov, 29, bin talk say im bin dey plan to kill plenty people and e dey 'sweet am for belle' for wetin im do for Halloween.
Di man wey come from Uzbekistan dey face charge of terrorist for United States.
Im say na so-called Islamic State give am mind. Police bin shoot am for di place wey im do di attack.
As e be so, di charge wey dem put for Saipov head na federal charge and dat one pass di one wey di state of New York don give am.
Wetin Saipov talk?
Saipov enter court on top wheelchair.
According to wetin dey federal court papers, im talk say:
- Na one year im use to plan, e don already try how di attack go be wit another truck for September.
- Im plan to use Halloween because im know say people go full street.
- Di first plan e get suppose dey target di Brooklyn Bridge side.
- E get plan to show so-called Islamic State (IS) flag for im truck but im no want make people dey look am.
- Im dey inspired by plenty fight-fight film wey dem find for im phone - one get IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi inside.