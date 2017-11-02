Image copyright JEWEL SAMAD

US President Donald Trump don talk again, say im want death penalty for di suspect of di New York truck attack.

President Trump bin don talk before say make dem send di suspect for di attack, Sayfullo Saipov go Guantanamo Bay, but im change mind, say "dat process too dey take long time".

Di main suspect for di New York truck attack wey kill eight people on Tuesday bin don tell investigators say im don dey plan di attack like one year.

Saifullo Saipov, 29, bin talk say im bin dey plan to kill plenty people and e dey 'sweet am for belle' for wetin im do for Halloween.

Di man wey come from Uzbekistan dey face charge of terrorist for United States.

Im say na so-called Islamic State give am mind. Police bin shoot am for di place wey im do di attack.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

As e be so, di charge wey dem put for Saipov head na federal charge and dat one pass di one wey di state of New York don give am.

Wetin Saipov talk?

Image copyright CBS Image example Police bin injure Saipov wen dem shoot am after di attack

Saipov enter court on top wheelchair.

According to wetin dey federal court papers, im talk say: