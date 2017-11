Image copyright EPA Image example Ms Zervos na one of di women wey accuse Mr Trump of sexual assault, but di president don deny am

As plenty people don dey support accuse on top sex harassment against some powerful people around di world for di past weeks now, women wey bin come out to accuse US President, Donald Trump on top di same matter dey feel say people just shun dem.

Powerful people like Hollywood producer Harvey Wiensten, Kevin Spacey and former UK Defence Secretary Michael Fallon loose dia jobs and power just because person cry out come out talk say dis men dem bin harass dem.

Weinstein own na im bad pass because e don pass 11 woman actors wey don come out to shame di actor to accuse on top sex harassment against di big oga for Hollywood.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na only one person don get morale to carry Trump go court

But as dis one dey happen so, di women wey bin first cry come outside to accuse one powerful man on top sex harassment, dey feel say di world don forget dem.

One of dem na Jill Harth wey bin work with Trump to organize beauty pageants but she drag am go court for 1997, to claim say im touch her breast dem and kiss her even when she no gree. Harth come tweet say "My pain na everyday with Trump as President," "Nobody understand am unless e happen to dem. NO body!"

So far, na only one person don get morale to carry Trump go court on top accuse say Trump harass am - Summer Zervos, wey be former contestant for "The Apprentice" show wey Trump bin dey organize, na im carry dis matter go court.

Zervos with her lawyer Gloria Allred,(wey be di same lawyer wey bring case against Bill Cosby and other powerful people), dey accuse Trump say im try to sleep with her inside im office for New York City and one hotel inside Los Angeles for 2007 even when she no gree.

For dis case, her lawyers even want make court see all di record dem wey concern di accuse, oda women don talk against Trump when im bin dey campaign to be US President for 2016.

If dat matter get head for New York Supreme Court when dem pass judgement, things fit change for all di women wey accuse Trump but feel say dem don forget dem.

But Mr Trump lawyers dey try to dismiss di matter, dem dey claim say di current president no suppose answer any case for court.

Jessica Leeds, wey dey also accuse Mr Trump say im try to grab her breasts and put im hand inside her skirt when dem bin dey for plane 30 year ago, say she no dey fear, she go come now to testify against am for court.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Donald Trump say all wetin im accusers dey talk na "lies" and "nonsense"

E pass 10 women wey feel say people don forget di accuse wey dem accuse Trump say im harass dem even if Trump say all wetin im accusers dey talk na "lies" and "nonsense" from opponent Hillary Clinton campaign or just to get "ten minutes of fame".

Tori be say if di court case find out say Mr Trump dey lie all dis while, then court fit ask am to come testify and dat one fit even become strong reason to impeach di number 45 US President.