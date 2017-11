Twitter worker comot Trump for Twitter

Image copyright Twitter Image example Donald Trump dey use Twitter to talk about im policies and attack opponents dem

For Thursday, people wey dey use Twitter no see di account of US President Donald Trump for eleven minutes.

E shock everybody.

But, as e be, Twitter don sharperly put am back.

Di social media company say na one staff remove @realdonaldtrump comot for dia site, but after dem chook eye put for di mata, dem come see say na one worker wey be di last day wey im waka finally do am.

Di account disappear for eleven minutes before e start to dey show again. Twitter don dey investigate di mata.

E reach like 41.7 million people wey dey follow Mr Trump for Twitter but di US President never chook mouth for di matter.

As people enter Twitter for Thursday to see wetin Trump don tweet, na another message dem see wey talk say "Sorry, di page no dey".

Image copyright Twitter

After di account show again, di first thing wey Mr Trump put na mata wey concern Republican Party and di tax cuts wey dem dey plan.

Di mata no affect @POTUS, wey be di official account of di US President.

Twitter don come out to talk say dem dey chook eye for di mata and dem go do wetin dem suppose do to make sure say di thing no happen again.

Later dem come talk for one tweet wey dem write say "when we torchlight di mata, we come see say na one Twitter customer support staff wey dey leave na im do am for di last day wey im go work for di company. We dey do investigation inside di mata.

Na march 2009 na im Mr Trump enter Twitter.