Catalonia: People dey protest arrest of Catalan leaders

Protesters carry signs wey say "Freedon for political prisoners dem"

Thousands of people for Catalonia region for Spain don come out to do I-no-gree on top di arrest wey Spain don arrest eight regional ministers wey dem just sack because of di independence wey dem declare.

High Court for Spain charge dem say dem dey cause trouble, dey do rebellion and dem use government money anyhow.

Government lawyers still wan arrange European arrest for Carles Puigdemont, di Catalan leader wey dem sack wey come run go Belgium.

Dem still dey find four other ministers wey no show when court order say make dem come answer case.

For Thursday, people reach like thousands wey show for outside di building of Catalonia regional parliament for Barcelona.

Dem carry Catalan flags and dem dey sing "Freedom for political prisoners dem".

People for other areas for Catalonia follow do dia own.

Political parties and groups wey dey fight for people's right dem come out come talk say wetin di Spanish authorities do no good.

Serious political palava na im Spain dey face ever since people for Catalonia region do referendum for 1 October say dem want independence from Spain, even after one constitutional court say e dey illegal.

Na last week Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy nack direct rule give Catalonia after im remove dia parliament and announce say dem go do new elections for 21 December.

Di Catalan government bin vote to declare independence from Spain.

Dis na seven of di eight former Catalan ministers wey show for court

Dis na di Catalan ministers wey dem arrest:

Former Deputy Vice-President Oriol Junqueras

Former Interior Minister Joaquim Forn

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Raül Romeva

Former Justice Minister Carles Mundó

Former Labour Minister Dolors Bassa

Former Government Presidency Councillor Jordi Turull

Former Sustainable Development Minister Josep Rull

Former Culture Minister Meritxell Borras

Dem give former Business Minister Santi Vila, bail because im resign before di Catalan parliament vote independence.

Mr Puigdemont don comot to talk say wetin Spain do no follow how e suppose be for democracy.

"I demand say make dem release di ministers and di vice-president," he added.