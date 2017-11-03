Some of di best photos from all over Africa and about Africans dis week.

To see original Beetle fit dey hard now, but no be so for Ethiopia. For one photo wey Reuters publish on Friday, one man pose with im 1997 model, as im dey hail say di car strong and e dey last.

Sometimes na just small help person need. Dis small boy dey pray before im primary school exam, wey dey start Kiboro Primary school for Kenya capital, Nairobi on Tuesday.

For another place in Kenya, people carry di re-run of di election for mind like say tomorrow no dey. On Monday, dis men gather to monitor wetin dey happen on top TV wey dey inside one electrical shop for western town of Kisumu.

One artist dey draw Manga for Comicon wey happen for Libya capital, Tripoli on Thursday. Dis kind event for people wey like comic dey very popular and e start for 1970s in San Diego.

For Egypt, thousands of people gather to watch di final training of Cairo club Al Ahly before dia preparation to go Morocco for di African Champions League final. But for dis serious fans, dem later cancel di training because di fans wey come too plenty.

For Ivory Coast, one woman dey separate palm oil di traditional way, on Monday. People dia dey use palm oil well-well, to take make soap, for biofuel, and di government of Ivory Coast dey hope to double production to 600,000 tonnes by 2020.

E no look like something wey person go enjoy, but dis people from Libya dey use dia Saturday to run for inside dis 4km race, wey get different different things for dia way, like barbwire wey dem need to go under. Just because dem like dis kind thing.

For another race, e be like say dis sailors wey dey on top di third round of di Clipper Round di World Yacht Race no get any wahala. Dem start di race for Cape Town on Tuesday as dem ready for chance say breeze fit reach 80ft(24m).

On Sunday, dis children for Kasai province for Democratic Republic of Congo, dey play for one building wey don destroy finish. Dem dey enjoy demsef for region wey fight-fight don dey.

And finally, una welcome to dis new Rwanda stadium wey be like Lord's cricket ground for UK. England ex-captain Michael Vaughan and former South African star Herschelle Gibbs been do captain for one celebrity match on Saturday for di new venue for Kigali.

