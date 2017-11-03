Africa week for pictures: 27 October - 2 November 2017

  • 3 November 2017

Some of di best photos from all over Africa and about Africans dis week.

Siyum Haile, 72, wey bi retired United Nations (UN) employee and Jehovah's Witness, pose for photograph beside im 1977 model Volkswagen Beetle car for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - 16 September 2017 - photo published 27 October 2017 Image copyright Reuters

To see original Beetle fit dey hard now, but no be so for Ethiopia. For one photo wey Reuters publish on Friday, one man pose with im 1997 model, as im dey hail say di car strong and e dey last.

A student dey pray inside classroom before im primary school final national examination for Kiboro Primary school, Nairobi, Kenya - 31 October 2017 Image copyright Reuters

Sometimes na just small help person need. Dis small boy dey pray before im primary school exam, wey dey start Kiboro Primary school for Kenya capital, Nairobi on Tuesday.

People dey watch live broadcast as dem declare Uhuru Kenyatta winner after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announce presidential re-election results on 30 October 2017 Image copyright AFP

For another place in Kenya, people carry di re-run of di election for mind like say tomorrow no dey. On Monday, dis men gather to monitor wetin dey happen on top TV wey dey inside one electrical shop for western town of Kisumu.

One artist dey draw manga person during di Libya Comic Convention, for di capital Tripoli on 2 November 2017 Image copyright AFP

One artist dey draw Manga for Comicon wey happen for Libya capital, Tripoli on Thursday. Dis kind event for people wey like comic dey very popular and e start for 1970s in San Diego.

Egyptian fans gather on 31 October 2017 to watch di final training of Cairo club Al Ahly football team before dem go Morocco for di final of di African Champions League. Image copyright AFP

For Egypt, thousands of people gather to watch di final training of Cairo club Al Ahly before dia preparation to go Morocco for di African Champions League final. But for dis serious fans, dem later cancel di training because di fans wey come too plenty.

One woman dey separate palm oil di traditional way for Dabou, Ivory Coast, 30 October 2017. Image copyright EPA

For Ivory Coast, one woman dey separate palm oil di traditional way, on Monday. People dia dey use palm oil well-well, to take make soap, for biofuel, and di government of Ivory Coast dey hope to double production to 600,000 tonnes by 2020.

Libyan people wey dey race, from across Libya, for inside one 4km obstacle race, for di Tripoli wey be capital city on October 28, 2017 Image copyright Getty Images

E no look like something wey person go enjoy, but dis people from Libya dey use dia Saturday to run for inside dis 4km race, wey get different different things for dia way, like barbwire wey dem need to go under. Just because dem like dis kind thing.

Yacht "Nasdaq" dey sail at di start of round three of di Clipper Round The World Yacht race for Cape Town, South Africa on 31 October 2017 Image copyright Google

For another race, e be like say dis sailors wey dey on top di third round of di Clipper Round di World Yacht Race no get any wahala. Dem start di race for Cape Town on Tuesday as dem ready for chance say breeze fit reach 80ft(24m).

- Young Congolese boys dey play for inside one broken building on October 26, 2017 for Kasala, central Democratic Republic of Congo. Fight-fight between local I-no-gree people of Kamwina Nsapu and Government soldiers don send 1.4 million people comot from di Kasai Province since August 2016. Image copyright AFP

On Sunday, dis children for Kasai province for Democratic Republic of Congo, dey play for one building wey don destroy finish. Dem dey enjoy demsef for region wey fight-fight don dey.

Sam Billings (right) dey play for di T20 tournament final for di new new cricket stadium for Kigali, Rwanda, which dem don dey call "Lord"s of East Africa". Image copyright PA

And finally, una welcome to dis new Rwanda stadium wey be like Lord's cricket ground for UK. England ex-captain Michael Vaughan and former South African star Herschelle Gibbs been do captain for one celebrity match on Saturday for di new venue for Kigali.

