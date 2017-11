Image copyright AFP Image example Mr Hariri bin dey office for less than one year

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri don resign, im talk for television say im dey fear for im life.

Dem bin kill Mr Hariri papa, former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri for 2005.

Mr Hariri talk say Iran dey plant "fear and destruction" for plenty countries, even Lebanon.

Im enter as prime minister for November 2016 after im don dey di position between 2009 and 2011.

Im talk for Saudi capital, Riyadh say, "We dey live for di same situation wey we dey before dem kill al-Hariri. I feel like say people dey plan to kill me."

Mr Hariri also put mouth yab di Shia movement Hezbollah wey Iran dey support, wey get plenty power for Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia no dey gree for Iran and Hariri don carry imself go dia plenty times recently.

When im become prime minister last year , Mr Hariri bin promise say na "new era for Lebanon" after two years wey political deadlock bin dey di country