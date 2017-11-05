Image copyright FAYEZ NURELDINE Image example Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wan change Saudi Arabia

One tear rubber anti-corruption join-body for Saudi Arabia don arrest 11 prince, four current ministers and plenty former ministers.

Di arrests happen just small hours after di new join-body, wey Crown Prince Mohmamed bin Salman dey run things, start work.

Saudi authorities never announce di name of di people dem arrest.

But Saudi tori people, Al-Arabiya, say authorities don begin some fresh corruption investigations, dey chook eye inside di 2009 Jeddah flood and di Mers virus outbreak wey spread for 2012.

Dis na part of Prince Mohammed game plan to increase di power wey im get to another level and change di no-nonsense system Saudi Arabia don dey operate tey-tey.

Di new anti-corruption join-body get one kain special power wey include detention and travel ban of suspects.

Meanwhile di kingdom dey clean shop, sack di ogas of di Saudi National Guard and Navy.

Image copyright Lintao Zhang Image example King Salman for Saudi Arabia

King Salman sack National Guard minister Prince Miteb bin Abdullah plus Navy commander Admiral Abdullah bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Sultan.

Government never still talk why dem sack dis powerful people.

Prince Miteb na di son of former Saudi ruler wey don die, King Abdullah, and e no too tey wen people believe say na im go be di next king after di current king.

Image copyright HASSAN AMMAR Image example Prince Miteb bin Abdul Aziz na di last pikin of former Saudi King Abdullah

Prince Miteb na also di last member of King Abdullah direct family line wey get strong power for inside Saudi government.

As e be so, Crown Prince Mohammed, wey be defence minister, go dey in charge of di internal security for di country.

E never tey when Prince Mohammed promise say Saudi Arabia go change to moderate lslam country as part of di change wey Saudi dey do to move away from oil business to make di place good for investors.

Na during one economic meeting for Saudi capital city, Riyadh, im promise e no go too tey before im end radical lslam.

Last year, Prince Mohammed announce big plans wey im talk say go bring change for di oil-rich kingdom.