Image copyright Jack Taylor Image example Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont

Di former president of di semi-independent region of Catalan for Spain, Carles Puigdemont, don surrender to Belgium police.

Puigdemont and four of im colleagues give up for police station before Belgium government lawyers, wey receive Europe order to arrest dem, strike.

One Belgium government lawyer don tell tori people say na judge, wey dey investigate di mata, go decide by Monday morning whether dem go follow di EU arrest order Spain judge give dem for Friday.

Di former regional president of Catalonia run go Belgium just one week after di Catalan regional parliament declare independence from Spain wey di central government and constitutional court say dey illegal.

Di central government for Spain don dey run things for Catalonia after dem use one special law for di constitution, wey dem dey call Article 155, take comot di regional government.

Mr Puigdemont say no be like im dey try dodge justice as im go Belgium, but im wan get freedom to dey talk im mind.

Spain court dey wan arrest Puigdemont and four of im advisers on top serious charges wey include revolution, mismanagement of government money and indiscipline.