Texas: Gunman don shoot people die for church

One gunman don open fire for inside one church for Texas United States and plenty people don die.

Di shooting happen as people gather for Sunday service at First Baptist Church for Sutherland Springs for Wilson County.

Tori people KSAT 12 wey dey work with ABC say di gunman enter di church around 11:30 local time and start to dey shoot.

Police tell di tori people say "plenty victims" don wound and dem kill di gunman after. Dem never sabi how many people die.

Tori person for KSAT 12 Max Massey say videos and foto wey don show dey see say authorities don block di area even as helicopters don carry people wey wound.

FBI agents don also show for di place.

Texas governor Greg Abbott say "We dey pray for di people wey dis evil act affect. We thank law enforcement people dem for di way dem take answer to di mata quick-quick."

Im say di Texas Department of Public Safety go soon give more tori on top di mata.