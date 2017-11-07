Image copyright Meek Mill/Instagram Image example Meek Mill lawyer feel say di judge get personal beef with di rapper.

US court don sentence rapper Meek Mill go back jail for up to four years unto say im no respect im bail conditions.

Meek Mill wey be di former boyfriend of Nicki Minaj bin go jail before for 2008 after dem nab am with drugs and gun. For early 2009, dem release am on probation.

But judge Genece Brinkley no happy say dis year alone, Meek Mill don enter two different police kwanta.

Na dis two arrests make di judge feel say di rapper no respect di condition of im probation as im no gree behave well.

Di judge give Meek jail sentence wey fit reach 2 - 4 years. Na sharp sharp dem put handcuff for Meek hand, carry am enter prison again after di judge talk di sentence finish.

Meek lawyer Joe Tacopina dey claim say di judge no just like di rapper.

Im lawyer talk say Judge Brinkley bin tell Meek make im remix one of im song - On Bended Knee, come mention her name inside. After Meek burst laugh, she come tell di rapper say "ok, na you sabi".

Di judge no talk anything on top dat one.

Meek Mill lawyer say dem go appeal di sentence for court.