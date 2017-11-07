Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image example Even as she lose her job, she say she no care

One woman wey dem snap photo as she raise her middle finger give US President Donald Trump motor convoy, tori be say dem don sack her from work because of di picture.

Di photo bin go viral after dem snap am on 28 October for Virginia, close to Trump golf resort.

Juli Briskman, wey dem identify as person wey dey on top bicycle for di image, claim say people wey she dey work for - Akima LLC sack her after she make di photo her online picture profile.

Di company no respond to BBC request for comment.

Briskman tell US media say di company call her for meeting, one day after she inform dia HR department say na she dey di photo wey bin don dey spread like fire for social media.

She tell Huffington Post tori website say dem tell her for di company say dem classify di photo as bad thing, and say e dey against dia social media policy for Twitter and Facebook accounts.

But Briskman say she tell di management say she bin no dey work when dem snap di picture and say she no mention where she dey work for her social media page dem.

She also claim say one man wey dey work for di same company, dem no sack am after im bin post, come later delete one thing wey no good too.

She come dey wonder why dem sack her for di job.

Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image example E dey common to see people dey do protest as motor convoy dey pass. Dis one happen for di same day.

Even though say she don lose her job, Briskman say she no regret wetin she do.

"Vex dey catch me how di country dey right now. I dey shame. Dis na chance for me to say something."