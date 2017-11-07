Actress say 'Gossip Girl' star Ed Westwick rape am

Image example Ed Westwick go show inside BBC comedy series, White Gold

Ed Westwick, English actor wey act for di series film Gossip Girl na di latest person wey dem say sexually assault woman.

Na one actress Kristina Cohen talk say di guy wey plenty people remember as Chuck Bass rape her.

She enter her Facebook to talk di tori and say na three years ago di thing happen wen she and one producer go visit Westwick for im house.

Cohen talk say Westwick bin first make her dey feel one kind as im dey talk about her but her producer friend no want make di actor feel one kind sef.

She talk as body dey tire her, she wan comot but Westwick come say make she sleep for im guest room.

Na im she go sleep but as she open eye, na im Westwick don climb her.

Di 28 year old Cohen wey don dey show for film since 2001 like Ladies Like Us, and Californication talk say fear catch her.

She talk say di producer wey she no call im name for her Facebook tell her say make she no talk about di matter at-all at-all.

But as she dey talk all dis one Westwick don talk im own inside im own Instagram.