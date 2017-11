Image copyright Getty Images Image example Twitter dey look to increase business wey go dey happen for di site

Twitter don start to dey increase di number of letters wey person go fit use tweet, from 140 to 280 to most of di people wey use di site.

Di new limit no go dey for some languages like Chinese, Korean and Japanese because of how much information dem dey give for each of dia letters.

Dis upgrade come after dem do trial with small group of users for September. Dis na answer to people wey talk say dem no get space to talk dia mind well-well.

Di change na part of wetin Twitter dey do to increase di number of people wey dey use am.

As dem announce am, na so people begin talk dia mind for di site.

For di test period, only 5% use pass 140 letters and only 2% even pass 190. Dis na wetin di social media site talk for blog post.

Dem also talk say di people wey make longer tweets, get more followers and more people to answer dem and dem stay for di site for long.

Twitter product manager, Aliza Rosen, write say: "For di first few days, di users use di 280 letters finish because di product bin dey new but after sometime dem begin to dey use am as before. Dis way Twitter still maintain im shortness."

When dem bin announce say dem wan increase letter limit, some people bin dey vex say why na dat be dia focus, say why dem no place focus give hate speech or robot accounts. Or even sef, why dem no make am so tweets go dey appear according to time wey dem post am or give dem edit button.

Di site, as of now, get 330 million users. E no reach di 800 million wey Instagram get or Facebook wey get pass 2 billion users.