British Vogue new oga wan protect young models
British Vogue new Editor, Edward Enninful don talk say im wan protect young models for im tenure as some of dem no get person wey go guide dem.
Im talk dis one for interview wey im give BBC on top wetin im wan achieve as editor.
E talk say dem dey build one kain training programme for di young models under am so that dem fit get knowledge for dia career.
Dis na even as British Vogue don open di December 2017 edition and e go be Enninful first one as editor.
Im talk say im want make im Vogue dey open and friendly.
"I wan create magazine wey dey open and friendly, e resemble small shop wey you no dey fear to enter.
"You go see all different colours, shapes, ages, genders, religions.
Na wetin make I dey happy."
Im also talk say readers go dey see "less models wey no look healthy for bodi".