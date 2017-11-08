Image copyright Chris J Ratcliffe Image example Edward Enninful talk say im wan make magazine wey everybodi go fit feel among

British Vogue new Editor, Edward Enninful don talk say im wan protect young models for im tenure as some of dem no get person wey go guide dem.

Im talk dis one for interview wey im give BBC on top wetin im wan achieve as editor.

E talk say dem dey build one kain training programme for di young models under am so that dem fit get knowledge for dia career.

Dis na even as British Vogue don open di December 2017 edition and e go be Enninful first one as editor.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Naomi Campbell bin yab British Vogue before before say dem no dey carry some groups along

Im talk say im want make im Vogue dey open and friendly.

"I wan create magazine wey dey open and friendly, e resemble small shop wey you no dey fear to enter.

"You go see all different colours, shapes, ages, genders, religions.

Na wetin make I dey happy."

Im also talk say readers go dey see "less models wey no look healthy for bodi".