Image copyright Getty Images Image example LiAngelo Ball (dey second from right) family dey popular for basketball. Im brother Lonzo Ball (left) dey play for LA Lakers and im papa LaVar Ball (right) dey very popular

Dem don release three US college basketball players wey dem arrest for China say dem thief for Louis Vuitton shop.

ESPN carry di tori comot say di players bin follow join dia team go China go play basketball match against another US team Georgia Tech.

Di players wey dem dey accuse say dem thief for shop be Cody Riley, LiAngelo Ball and Jalen Hill.

One of di players, Ball, na di younger brother of LA Lakers player Lonzo Ball.

ESPN say dem don release di three of dem on bail.

US President Donald Trump dey China for im first official visit.

UCLA Athletics talk-talk person ,Shana Wilson, talk inside statement to tori people for US say "we dey aware of di matter wey involve UCLA student-athletes for Hangzhou, China".

"Di university dey cooperate well-well with di local authorities for area on top di matter".

LaVar Ball, wey be di papa of one of di players don chook mouth talk say di situation na bad thing for im family and UCLA.

Di two teams dey China for dia league Pac-12 Global initiative, wey suppose help make people all over di world sabi di game and wey go give di players experience.

Di first game for di season go happen on Friday for Shanghai and na Alibaba dey sponsor am.