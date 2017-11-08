Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Pope wan make young people dey carry bible instead of phone.

Pope Francis don sama warning give all di bishops and priests dem wey dey like use phone inside church.

Di Pope tell dem say mass na time to pray, no be time to dey bring out phone.

"E get when time go reach for mass, di priest go say 'lift up our hearts'. Im no go say 'lift up our phone to snap pictures", di Pope talk dis one as im dey para for di people wey gather for Saint Peter's square.

Pope Francis say im no like as church members go dey use dia phone anyhow as im dey celebrate mass, even priests and bishops join.

Even though di 80-year-old Pope get plenty followers wey reach 14 million for im Twitter account, im still no like make people dey use phone inside church.

For February, im tell young people make dem free dia phone when dem dey chop with dia family.

Im feel say small time, people no go dey follow diaself talk again and e fit make war start. Im tell dem make dem carry bible instead of phone.

Di Pope still say even though say social media and internet na "gift of God", make people dey use am with sense.