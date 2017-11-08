New Vogue oga wan use fashion talk plenty things

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Adwoa Aboah dey part of top supermodel for world on top fashion matter

Di first cover for British Vogue wey new oga Edward Enninful do carry sense wey pass fashion.

For di front, dem put British-Ghanaian model Adwoa Aboah.

Instead make dem talk fashion matter like bag or trending tori, dem put people like musician Zayn Malik, politician Sadiq Khan, actress Millie Bobby Brown, model Cara Delevingne join di picture of Aboah.

Dis new cover dey follow as Vogue put Enninful as editor-in-chief for April dis year.

As e be so, di picture for di cover take style resemble cover wey dem do for Italian Vogue for 1971. And e be like say people dey feel am already.

British supermodel Naomi Campbell, wey be contributing editor for di magazine, don nack her mind put for social media.

She say "dis na important day one..."

Who be Adwoa Aboah?

Image copyright Getty Images

Di 25 year old be supermodel wey don work for big-big name for fashion like Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs.

Aboah first Vogue cover na for di Italian edition for 2015

She dey talk about diversity for fashion industry

She even get her own organisation wey be Gurls Talk - Dem dey use am to help women get mouth to talk different matter wey dey give dem palava like mental health

Her hustle for Gurls Talk win her Gentleman Quarterly 2017 Woman of di Year award and she get nomination for 2017 model of the year for British fashion award

Who be Edward Enninful?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Edward Enninful dey pose wit supermodel Naomi Campbell for 2016 wey England government give am OBE award

Dem born Enninful, for Ghana but e grow up for West London.

Di 45 year old be model when im be teenager after that one na so im become fashion editor for i-D magazine wen im be 18 years old.

E don work as fashion and style director for W magazine, and im do contributing editor for Italian Vogue - na for dia im do di magazine first "Black Issue," wey only show black model dem.

Na im creativity come raise am to di job wey im dey do now as editor-in-chief for British Vogue.

Enninful also dey talk say make different people dey show for inside fashion matter and im also dey do political activity with im work.