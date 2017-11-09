Image copyright Reuters Image example Christopher Plummer (L) go replace Spacey (R) for di film

US actor Kevin Spacey no go show for im new Hollywood film wey dem don complete after all di accuse of sexual harassment.

Dem go wipe im part comot for di film 'All di Money in di World' and another person go act am. Di film release wey dem plan for 22 December no go change.

Na Christopher Plummer go replace Spacey, wey bi late oil big man John Paul Getty for di film.

'All di Money in di World', wey Ridley Scott direct, na about di 1973 kidnap of di grandson of John Paul Getty.

Variety website say Spacey don work for like two weeks on top di film and e get many part for di film where na only am show.

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, wey also dey for di film, go follow for di people wey go do dia part again.

Di producer of di film don comot am from di American Film Institute (AFI) annual festival for Los Angeles wey go happen later dis month.

Spacey career don go down after di first accuse of sexual harassment by one actor Anthony Rapp on 30 October.

US network Netflix for now don put full stop for di production of Spacey 'House of Cards' drama, di International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announce say dem no go give di actor special Emmy award again, and im agent and talk-talk person no go work for am again.

'To Kevin Spacey: Shame on you for wetin you do to my son'

Rapp accuse Spacey say im try to seduce am when im be 14 years old.

And Spacey response to Rapp na say im no remember say anything happen and say make di young actor no vex.

Since that time, different people don accuse Spacey of things wey be like Rapp own, like one woman wey say im do bad thing with im 18-year-old pickin last year.

Spacey dey get treatment now, according to im spokesperson.