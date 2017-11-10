Twiiter don pause to confam accounts

Image copyright Leon Neal

If you be one of those wey dey expect blue tick for dia Twitter account, den know say you go wait some more because dem don pause am for now.

Twitter say di blue tick wey dem dey use to show which account for di site dey official and to let you know say na di correct one you dey follow, go stop for now.

Di company say dem dey look again, how dem dey take give di mark " because of confusion" wey dey di process.

Dis one dey happen after Twitter give dis blue mark to confam di account of one man wey organize one white nationalist rally for Virginia, US.

Skip Twitter post by @TheMadDimension Looks like I FINALLY got verified by Twitter. I must be the only working class white advocate with that distinction. pic.twitter.com/IMXqtmhgvn — Jason Kessler (@TheMadDimension) November 7, 2017

People dey vex say as Twitter confam im account, say dem go don make im head swell and make wetin im dey do to shine.

"Dis confam wey we dey give suppose to give ogbonge identity and voice, but e be like say people dey look am like say e dey show level of importance," Twitter talk.

"We sabi say dis one don create confusion and we need to settle am."

For one tweet, Twitter oga Jack Dorsey say di company "realize tey tey say something don pafuka for di system and dem need to look am again."

"And we fail as we no do anything about am," im add.

Skip Twitter post by @jack We should’ve communicated faster on this (yesterday): our agents have been following our verification policy correctly, but we realized some time ago the system is broken and needs to be reconsidered. And we failed by not doing anything about it. Working now to fix faster. https://t.co/wVbfYJntHj — jack (@jack) November 9, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @TwitterSupport Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance. We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it. We have paused all general verifications while we work and will report back soon — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 9, 2017

Twitter don dey confam account wey belong to celebrities, journalists, government officials, companies and other top people for world. Those kain accounts dey get small, blue badge wey get white mark.

Last month, Jack bin promise say Twitter go get more aggressive rules wey go look things like "unwanted sexual advances, non-consensual nudity, hate symbols, violent groups, and tweets wey dey promote violence".

E dey common to find top government people wey dey use Twitter now.