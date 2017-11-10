Steven Seagal don enter di Hollywood sex wahala

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Portia de Rossi talk say her agent bin say "well, I no know if he [Steven Seagal] be your type"

Actress Portia de Rossi don accuse Hollywood actor and producer Steven Seagal say im sexually harass am.

Di actress wey bin dey Scandal, na wife of popular TV host Ellen DeGeneres and she talk dis one ontop Twitter for Wednesday.

She dey claim say when she bin dey do audition to act for one of im movies, im unzip im trouser say "e dey important to get off-screen chemistry".

Di manager of Mr Seagal tell BBC say im no get anything to talk for di matter.

Skip Twitter post by @portiaderossi My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I️ ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, “well, I didn’t know if he was your type.” — Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) November 8, 2017

For di tweet, Ms de Rossi talk say when she complain give her agent, di agent answer am one kain.

She no talk which movie she bin dey audition for or even which year di thing bin happen.

But Ellen DeGeneres don comot to support am as she tweet on Thursday say, "I dey proud of my wife".

Plenty more women dey come from outside to say im sexually harass dem like Julianna Margulies wey act for 'Out For Justice' with Steven Seagal and model Jenny McCarthy.

Di 65 year old actor dey best known for di action movies wey im don act for 'Hard to Kill' and 'Under Siege'.

For 2016, im bin get Russian citizenship wey President Vladmir Putin give am.