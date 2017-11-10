Image copyright Getty Images

Pope Francis don ban cigarettes inside Vatican, from beginning of next year.

Vatican talk talk person Greg Burke say di Holy See no go fit co-operate with something wey dey affect person health.

Na like 5,000 employees and people wey don retire from Vatican wey dem dey allow to buy cheap cigarettes.

Di Vatican dey make millions of Euros every year on top cigar market.

But Burke say no amount of profit go fit make am legit if e dey kill people.

Im mention World Health Organization figures wey say smoking dey kill reach seven million people every year.

"E dey come with small sacrifice for di Holy See, dis na something wey dey bring money, but wetin dey important na to do di right thing."

Pope Francis no dey smoke but dem bin comot one lung when im be young boy.

Every month dem dey allow people wey dey work for Vatican, even pensioners to buy five cartons of cigarette for shop at cheap price.