Chad: Victims dey ask for compensation

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na for 2013 dem charge Hissene Habre with genocide say up to 40,000 people die for im hand

Seven thousand victims wey suffer for di hand of Chad former president Hissene Habre don say government never pay dem compensation.

Lawyers don carry di mata go di African Commission for Human and People Rights.

Na for 2015 dem do trial wey convict 20 security people say dem get hand for human rights mata wen Habre bi president from 1982 to 1990.

Dem say make di Chadian government plus di security join pay $125 million to di people wey suffer.

Di victims say dem don dey find dia government to pay di compensation money for two years.

For 2016, dem sentence Hissene Habre to life in prison on top crimes against humanity.