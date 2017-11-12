Remembrance Day: See as e happen around di world
Di day wey dem dey also call Armistice Day dey special, as countries don dey mark 99 years since World War One bin happen.
-
EPA
World War One bin stop for 11:00 French time on 11 November, 1918. Almost 100 years after, for Australia, na so Sydney popular opera house light up and down with poppies - dis na di symbol for di Poppy Appeal wey dey help di British armed forces since 1921.
-
Reuters
People from Sri Lanka dia navy dey observe silence for Colombo. Dem dey call am "Poppy Day." By di time dis war end, na about 17 million soldiers and civilians die put.
-
EPA
Soldiers dey arrange poppies for Belgrade, Serbia. Poppies na di first flower to grow on top di battlefields after di war.
-
AFP
In France, no be only World War One na im one town remember - dem remember on of dia citizens, Chloe Boissinot, wey die for di jihadist attacks inside Paris two years ago.
-
AFP
Princess Anne of Britain waka go di Ypres Monument wey dey for di Menenpoort (Menin Gate) for Belgium. Thousands gathered here in July to mark a century since the Battle of Passchendaele began, which left 320,000 dead or wounded on the Allied side alone.
-
Reuters
Canada too bin ready mark Remembrance Day, na so person bin don already tie dis red ribbons to Rose of Sharon trees, to honour di 516 troops wey die for di Korean War. E reach 61,000 Canadians wey lost dia life inside World War One.
