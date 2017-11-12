Remembrance Day: See as e happen around di world

  • 12 November 2017

Di day wey dem dey also call Armistice Day dey special, as countries don dey mark 99 years since World War One bin happen.

  • People dey by Sydney Opera House for Sydney, Australia, 11 November 2017 EPA

    World War One bin stop for 11:00 French time on 11 November, 1918. Almost 100 years after, for Australia, na so Sydney popular opera house light up and down with poppies - dis na di symbol for di Poppy Appeal wey dey help di British armed forces since 1921.

  • Sri Lankan Navy soldiers stand for front of di War Memorial, for Colombo Reuters

    People from Sri Lanka dia navy dey observe silence for Colombo. Dem dey call am "Poppy Day." By di time dis war end, na about 17 million soldiers and civilians die put.

  • Members of a Serbian military honour guard dey do ceremony for di French military cemetery during Armistice Day EPA

    Soldiers dey arrange poppies for Belgrade, Serbia. Poppies na di first flower to grow on top di battlefields after di war.

  • People gather to remember Chloe Boissinot, for Chateau-Larcher, central France, a victim of attack on top Parisian restaurant "Le Petit Cambodge" by terrorists in Paris AFP

    In France, no be only World War One na im one town remember - dem remember on of dia citizens, Chloe Boissinot, wey die for di jihadist attacks inside Paris two years ago.

  • Britain dia Princess Anne (C) celebrate Remembrance Day for Belgium on November 11, 2017 AFP

    Princess Anne of Britain waka go di Ypres Monument wey dey for di Menenpoort (Menin Gate) for Belgium. Thousands gathered here in July to mark a century since the Battle of Passchendaele began, which left 320,000 dead or wounded on the Allied side alone.

  • Participants tie red ribbons on Rose of Sharon trees in honour of 516 Canadian troops who lost their lives in the Korean War (1950-1953) ahead of Remembrance Day at the Rose of Sharon Garden in James Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada Reuters

    Canada too bin ready mark Remembrance Day, na so person bin don already tie dis red ribbons to Rose of Sharon trees, to honour di 516 troops wey die for di Korean War. E reach 61,000 Canadians wey lost dia life inside World War One.